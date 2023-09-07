Advertise With Us

Government officials, first responders gather at Capitol remembering, honoring lives lost on Sept. 11

By WILX News 10 and Marz Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Representatives are taking the time to remember the lives lost from the attack on our country 22 years ago on Sept. 11.

Government officials and first responders are at the Capitol on Sept. 7 to remember who was lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and then also honor the first responders on the front lines daily.

There will be speakers and several ceremonies that are customary in certain departments.

