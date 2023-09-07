Advertise With Us

Car crashes into dental office in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local dental office has sustained major damage after a car crashed into the building early Thursday morning.

The dental office is located at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Cavanaugh Road.

News 10 is working to find out if anybody was hurt and the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

