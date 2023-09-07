Advertise With Us

Alabama Leads The Way With NFL Players

FILE - An NFL logo is displayed on the field after a football game between the Washington...
FILE - An NFL logo is displayed on the field after a football game between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Again this year, Alabama has more players on opening day NFL rosters than any other college. Alabama has 57 players disbursed amongst the 32 NFL teams who have 53 players active on their rosters. Michigan ranks fifth with 38 players and Michigan State is tied for 31st with 16 players. The numbers will change through the season with injuries as players are promoted from practice squads.

