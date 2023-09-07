Alabama Leads The Way With NFL Players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Again this year, Alabama has more players on opening day NFL rosters than any other college. Alabama has 57 players disbursed amongst the 32 NFL teams who have 53 players active on their rosters. Michigan ranks fifth with 38 players and Michigan State is tied for 31st with 16 players. The numbers will change through the season with injuries as players are promoted from practice squads.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.