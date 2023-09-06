Advertise With Us

Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.
Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company via PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wendy’s is finally jumping on the pumpkin spice train with a new Frosty.

Starting Sept. 12, Wendy’s will be offering the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

According to a news release, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty merges “the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite.”

Wendy’s said the Pumpkin Spice Frosty will temporarily replace the Vanilla Frosty. The classic Chocolate Frosty will still be available.

This is the first time the restaurant chain has offered a Pumpkin Spice Frosty. However, Wendy’s is no stranger to seasonal flavors, offering the Strawberry Frosty in the summer and the Peppermint Frosty over the holidays.

The restaurant chain will also be offering Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew coffee. Wendy’s said the drink will use the same syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and merge it with cold brew and creamer swirled over ice.

The fall menu items will be available for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County authorities identify private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Lansing Police locate missing endangered man
21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
4 dead, 1 seriously injured after two-car crash in Lenawee County

Latest News

The landscape in the Capital City is changing amid a big push for revitalization and the return...
Downtown Lansing businesses closing too early for employees
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months
Enrique Tarrio sentenced. (Source: CNN/KATU/COURTESY: BILL HENNESSY/BRENDAN...
Proud Boys leader sentenced
Over 80 illegal firearms seized in Lansing within 2 months, says police
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week