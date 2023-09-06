Advertise With Us

Weather Extra: Showers and thunderstorms possible

By Krystle Holleman and Darrin Rockcole
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the News 10+ Now Desk with more on a cold front that will pass through the area later, bringing to an end our latest streak of hot and humid weather.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 6, 2023

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1881
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1962
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1922
  • Jackson Record Low: 35º 1962

