Weather Extra: Showers and thunderstorms possible
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the News 10+ Now Desk with more on a cold front that will pass through the area later, bringing to an end our latest streak of hot and humid weather.
More:
- Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms
- Former Rep. Mike Rogers enters Michigan Senate race as the first prominent Republican
- Multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles lit on fire and shot by a rifle, suspect at large
- MDOT making I-96 safe again after EF-2 Tornado
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 6, 2023
- Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1881
- Lansing Record Low: 34° 1962
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1922
- Jackson Record Low: 35º 1962
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.