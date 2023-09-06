Advertise With Us

Updated COVID-19 vaccine should protect against new variant, Moderna says

FILE - Moderna says its updated COVID-19 shot should protect against BA.2.86 variant.
FILE - Moderna says its updated COVID-19 shot should protect against BA.2.86 variant.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine maker Moderna says its updated COVID-19 shot should protect against the highly mutated new BA.2.86 variant.

According to the company, testing suggests its updated vaccine generates a “strong immune response” against the new variant that has public health experts on alert.

So far, only a few dozen cases of the variant have been identified globally.

Moderna said it shared the data with regulators and is ready to supply its updated vaccine once it gets regulatory approval.

Approval by the Food and Drug Administration is expected for updated shots designed around the recently circulating variant X.BB.1.5.

The FDA’s signoff on those shots is expected before a Sept. 12 meeting of the vaccine advisors for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County authorities identify private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
Lansing Police locate missing endangered man
4 dead, 1 seriously injured after two-car crash in Lenawee County
UPDATE - 21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
The annual Labor Day Bridge Walk across the Mackinac Bridge saw its largest crowd this year,...
PHOTOS: 35,000 cross ‘Mighty Mac’ for annual bridge walk

Latest News

The landscape in the Capital City is changing amid a big push for revitalization and the return...
Downtown Lansing businesses closing too early for employees
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into hurricane as it churns in Atlantic toward Caribbean
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
‘I’m at the mercy of the hours of the restaurants’: Downtown Lansing businesses closing too early for employees
Charlotte receiving over $1M in federal funding to hire more firefighters