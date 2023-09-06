Advertise With Us

Taste a bit of autumn with Culver’s

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It is pumpkin spice season at Culver’s and they are helping you kick off the cooler weather with a few menu items.

From pecans, caramel, pumpkin, you name it, Culver’s has got it.

A fan favorite is their pumpkin spice mixer and salted caramel pumpkin shake.

The mixers and shakes are all customizable and can be made to your own liking.

Likewise, their East Lansing location also includes a QR code on every table where you can place your order and avoid long wait lines.

For more information about Culver’s and their menu items, visit https://www.culvers.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Eaton County authorities identify private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
Lansing Police locate missing endangered man
4 dead, 1 seriously injured after two-car crash in Lenawee County

Latest News

Egg Toss
Studio 10 Tidbit: Great Egg Toss Day
Egg Toss
Egg-Cellent Egg Toss
The Mid Michigan Woodworkers Guild is always looking for new members. You can meet them and...
Building Up The Community
Learning About Dancing with the Local Stars
Support Care Free Medical at the 12th Annual Dancing with Local Stars