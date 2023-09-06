Taste a bit of autumn with Culver’s

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It is pumpkin spice season at Culver’s and they are helping you kick off the cooler weather with a few menu items.

From pecans, caramel, pumpkin, you name it, Culver’s has got it.

A fan favorite is their pumpkin spice mixer and salted caramel pumpkin shake.

The mixers and shakes are all customizable and can be made to your own liking.

Likewise, their East Lansing location also includes a QR code on every table where you can place your order and avoid long wait lines.

For more information about Culver’s and their menu items, visit https://www.culvers.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.