Survey open to Jackson residents for input on future of city’s park system

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson residents have the chance to offer some feedback on the future of the city’s park system.

A short survey for feedback was launched Wednesday and is open through Sunday, Oct. 8.

The survey will be available in paper and digital formats. The 14-question survey asks residents about their park experiences, program participation and what kind of offerings they would like to see in the future.

Once the survey is complete, city staff and the Parks and Recreation commission will use the feedback in the new Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Jackson residents can fill out the survey online.

