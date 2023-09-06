Studio 10 Tidbit: Great Egg Toss Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s National Great Egg Toss Day!

Did you know that Egg Tossing originated as a sport in England in 1322 and that the “World Egg Throwing Federation” was founded in 2006 with the HQ is in Swaton, England.

Learn more fun facts and see how far Studio 10 can toss an egg in the video above.

For more fun information head to elpl.org.

