Advertise With Us

Studio 10 Tidbit: Great Egg Toss Day

It's Great Egg Toss Day! Did you know that it's actually a sport? Studio 10 tried to see how far they could toss an egg! See if we dropped it!
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s National Great Egg Toss Day!

Did you know that Egg Tossing originated as a sport in England in 1322 and that the “World Egg Throwing Federation” was founded in 2006 with the HQ is in Swaton, England.

Learn more fun facts and see how far Studio 10 can toss an egg in the video above.

For more fun information head to elpl.org.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Eaton County authorities identify private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
Lansing Police locate missing endangered man
4 dead, 1 seriously injured after two-car crash in Lenawee County

Latest News

culvers fall menu
Taste a bit of autumn with Culver’s
Egg Toss
Egg-Cellent Egg Toss
The Mid Michigan Woodworkers Guild is always looking for new members. You can meet them and...
Building Up The Community
Learning About Dancing with the Local Stars
Support Care Free Medical at the 12th Annual Dancing with Local Stars