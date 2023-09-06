Sentence issued for man guilty of 2008 murder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man who was found guilty in June of a 2008 murder will learn his sentence on Wednesday.

Brad Cournaya was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Krista Lueth. First-degree murder in Michigan requires a mandatory life sentence without parole.

Background: Man convicted of murder in 2008 disappearance of Ingham County woman

“Murder cases without a body are uncommon, very difficult to prove and face increased evidentiary challenges. Speaking from experience, a murder trial without a recovered body is one of the most difficult and complex prosecutions of all,” said Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane. “However, in this case, forensic and circumstantial evidence was enough to overcome the absence of a physical body.”

The body of Lueth, who was 34 at the time of her disappearance in November 2008, has never been found. Her disappearance was declared a homicide in 2009.

