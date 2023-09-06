Advertise With Us

PHOTOS: MDOT continues to clean debris from storm along I-96 near Williamston, Webberville

(MDOT)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues to clean the debris left behind after a strong storm system passed through Michigan.

MDOT crews began cleaning the debris along I-96 near Williamston and Webberville on Tuesday.

MDOT posted photos to X, formerly known as Twitter, of crews continuing to clean up the storm damage that was left behind.

