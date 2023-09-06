PHOTOS: MDOT continues to clean debris from storm along I-96 near Williamston, Webberville

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues to clean the debris left behind after a strong storm system passed through Michigan.

MDOT crews began cleaning the debris along I-96 near Williamston and Webberville on Tuesday.

MDOT posted photos to X, formerly known as Twitter, of crews continuing to clean up the storm damage that was left behind.

See the photos in the gallery below:

Autoplay Caption

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.