Over 80 illegal firearms seized in Lansing within 2 months, says police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police Department provided an update on their work to help reduce violent crime in the area.

During July ang Aug., Lansing Police and Michigan State Police seized over 80 illegal firearms in the Lansing area.

“When we told you we take gun crime seriously, WE MEANT IT!” wrote Lansing Police on Facebook.

Back in Aug., Lansing officials addressed the recent violent crime in the area and said they will work to reduce crimes using a three-step process: prevention, intervention, and enforcement.

See photos of some of the guns seized by police in the recent months below:

