Advertise With Us

Over 80 illegal firearms seized in Lansing within 2 months, says police

(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police Department provided an update on their work to help reduce violent crime in the area.

Previous coverage: WATCH: Lansing officials address recent gun violence

During July ang Aug., Lansing Police and Michigan State Police seized over 80 illegal firearms in the Lansing area.

“When we told you we take gun crime seriously, WE MEANT IT!” wrote Lansing Police on Facebook.

Back in Aug., Lansing officials addressed the recent violent crime in the area and said they will work to reduce crimes using a three-step process: prevention, intervention, and enforcement.

See photos of some of the guns seized by police in the recent months below:

Caption

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County authorities identify private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Lansing Police locate missing endangered man
21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
4 dead, 1 seriously injured after two-car crash in Lenawee County

Latest News

The landscape in the Capital City is changing amid a big push for revitalization and the return...
Downtown Lansing businesses closing too early for employees
Lansing Police release photos of recently seized firearms
Lansing Police release photos of recently seized firearms
Lightning can be dangerous outside and inside.
More storms Thursday evening and today’s top stories
Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at