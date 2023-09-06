Multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles lit on fire and shot by a rifle, suspect at large

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after allegedly lighting multiple State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shooting them with a rifle. Michigan State Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie and that no troopers were in the vehicles at the time.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV.

Michigan State Police say anyone with information should contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906)632-2217 or call 911. They are also asking the public and media to avoid the area.

Multiple patrol vehicles at the Sault Ste. Marie Post were lit on fire and struck by rifle rounds at approximately 3:30am. The suspect is still at large and is described as a white male wearing camouflage. He was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV. pic.twitter.com/fk6J8uDWh1 — MSP Eighth District (@MSPEighthDist) September 6, 2023

