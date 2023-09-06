Advertise With Us

Multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles lit on fire and shot by a rifle, suspect at large

By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after allegedly lighting multiple State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shooting them with a rifle. Michigan State Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie and that no troopers were in the vehicles at the time.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV.

Michigan State Police say anyone with information should contact the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906)632-2217 or call 911. They are also asking the public and media to avoid the area.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County authorities identify private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
Lansing Police locate missing endangered man
4 dead, 1 seriously injured after two-car crash in Lenawee County
Man allegedly stabs roommate after argument in Dansville
The annual Labor Day Bridge Walk across the Mackinac Bridge saw its largest crowd this year,...
PHOTOS: 35,000 cross ‘Mighty Mac’ for annual bridge walk

Latest News

Lansing Police locate missing endangered man
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Rounds Of Showers And Thunderstorms
Man allegedly stabs roommate after argument in Dansville
Lansing seeks community input on parking with survey