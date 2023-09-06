Moseley Ruled Out of Lions Opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have ruled out cornerback Emmanuel Moseley for Thursday’s regular season opening NFL game at Kansas City against the Chiefs. Moseley is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions signed him to a one year deal in March for $5 million. Moseley missed all of the Lions’ off season program.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.