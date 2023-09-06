Advertise With Us

Moseley Ruled Out of Lions Opener

NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have ruled out cornerback Emmanuel Moseley for Thursday’s regular season opening NFL game at Kansas City against the Chiefs. Moseley is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions signed him to a one year deal in March for $5 million. Moseley missed all of the Lions’ off season program.

