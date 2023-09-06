More storms Thursday evening and today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front will bring a big pattern change beginning Thursday and lasting into the weekend. This front will arrive late today or overnight. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is tracking the rain showers and thunderstorms across Mid-Michigan. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a look at today’s big headlines.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 6, 2023

Average High: 77º Average Low 55º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1881

Lansing Record Low: 34° 1962

Jackson Record High: 95º 1922

Jackson Record Low: 35º 1962

