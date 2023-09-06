Advertise With Us

More storms Thursday evening and today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front will bring a big pattern change beginning Thursday and lasting into the weekend. This front will arrive late today or overnight. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is tracking the rain showers and thunderstorms across Mid-Michigan. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a look at today’s big headlines.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 6, 2023

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1881
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1962
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1922
  • Jackson Record Low: 35º 1962

