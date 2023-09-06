Mike Rogers announces Michigan U.S. Senate bid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s no doubt that all eyes will be on Michigan as there are more bids for one of Michigan’s U.S. Senate seats. The Senate election remains a competitive race for both sides.

On Wednesday, former Congressman Mike Rogers announced his bid for the Democratic majority-controlled Senate, saying “we can do better” in his campaign ad.

“That’s why I’m running for the United States Senate,” said Mike Rogers in his campaign ad. “To get government out of the way, unleash American innovation, and take common sense back to Washington. Michigan’s future is at risk.”

Rogers joins Republican State Board of Education Member Nikki Snyder, who has already announced she’s running for Stabenow’s seat. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and former Republican Congressman Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids are also exploring the possibility.

For the first time in over 20 years, Michigan has an open seat in the U.S. Senate. This comes after longtime U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced her retirement back in January.

“I think the Democrats have taken it for granted. They can’t take it for granted next year,” said Aric Nesbitt.

Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt says he’s hopeful that the majority will tip in their favor. Although the Republican Party hasn’t won a Michigan Senate race since 1994.

Michigan State University Political Expert Matt Grossmann says it’s unlikely that Michigan will flip to Republican, but it’s possible.

“Traditionally open seat races are going to follow the national trends,” said Matt Grossmann. “So, you’re not gonna have a huge outlier where Michigan goes to Republican while other states stay with the Democrats.”

Entering on the Democratic side is Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin, Actor Hill Harper, Pamela Pugh and several others.

In a statement from the Michigan Democratic Party: “Michigan Republicans’ nasty primary will leave them with a badly damaged nominee who is out of touch with Michigan families and will struggle in the general election. Retread Mike Rogers quit on Michigan nearly a decade ago…”

While Stabenow’s retirement came as a surprise, Grossmann says this remains almost a top-tier election.

“That doesn’t mean that the next person won’t be able to represent Michigan well. It just means that they’re going to kind of be starting off new in comparison to her experience,” said Grossmann.

He also raised the question of whether there will be Republican candidates that separate themselves from Former President Donald Trump and the general party image. However, we’re still more than a year from the senate election.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.