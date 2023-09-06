Mid-Michigan Matters: Harmful algal blooms in bodies of water
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is known for its bodies of water, and the summer months are known to create perfect conditions for harmful algal blooms (HABs) or suspicious-looking algae that’s green and blue.
Alex Rafalski, a toxicologist with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, joins Mid-Michigan Matters on Wednesday to speak on HABs.
