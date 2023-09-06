Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Harmful algal blooms in bodies of water

Michigan is known for its bodies of water, and the summer months are known to create perfect conditions for harmful algal blooms (HABs) or suspicious-looking al
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is known for its bodies of water, and the summer months are known to create perfect conditions for harmful algal blooms (HABs) or suspicious-looking algae that’s green and blue.

Alex Rafalski, a toxicologist with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, joins Mid-Michigan Matters on Wednesday to speak on HABs.

