Meridian Township selects new police chief

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township selected a new police chief during the board meeting Tuesday.

Rick Grillo has been named as the new police chief for Meridian Township after serving for 20 years.

Township Manager Frank Walsh recommended appointing Grillo as the new police chief. The Board approved the recommendation on Sept. 5 at the regular Township Board meeting.

“[We] supported the recommendation of Rick Grillo as Police Chief unanimously and with great enthusiasm. We look forward to many more years of exceptional service and commitment to our community from Chief Rick Grillo,” stated Township Supervisor Patricia Herring Jackson.

Before entering a career in law enforcement, Chief Grillo earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University (GVSU), later graduating from the GVSU Police Academy. Following these accomplishments, Chief Grillo began his tenure with Meridian Township on Jan. 27, 2003. In his years of service, he has served as a Field Training Officer, an Investigator, a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Officer, and a chairperson for the Township’s Police Advisory Committee.

More recently, Chief Grillo graduated 2017 from the 12th Class of the Michigan State University School of Staff and Command. He was promoted to Lieutenant on Sept. 14, 2018, and was named the Services Division Commander. Grillo was also promoted to Captain in May of 2021.

“I am sincerely honored to be named the Chief of Police for Meridian Township. I would like to thank the Board and Supervisor Jackson for trusting me with this responsibility. I look forward to leading my talented and dedicated team of officers and civilian staff to provide excellent service to the Meridian Township community,” stated Chief Grillo.

“Rick Grillo will lead our Police Department with compassion, dedication, and an unbridled commitment to excellence,” said Walsh. “I have no doubt that Rick will carry on the leadership legacy within our department.”

