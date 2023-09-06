Advertise With Us

Man allegedly stabs roommate after argument in Dansville

(MGN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a stabbing in an Ingham County town.

At 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, a stabbing took place on Jackson Street in Dansville. MSP said on social media that two roommates began arguing which resulted in one stabbing the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspect who caused the stabbing was arrested and taken to Ingham County Jail.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

