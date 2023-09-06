Jones Hopes to Play Against Lions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones says he hopes to sign a contract extension and play against the Detroit Lions Thursday night. Jones is a standout for the Super Bowl champions and says he merely “wants a raise.” Jones has been a holdout from camp but appeared at a Chiefs’ team function on Wednesday. The teams open the NFL season at 8pm Thursday on WILX TV. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is nursing a hyper extended knee and is questionable for the game.

