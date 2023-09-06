Advertise With Us

Jones Hopes to Play Against Lions

Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to a an event for Ronald...
Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to a an event for Ronald McDonald House Charities.(KCTV5)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones says he hopes to sign a contract extension and play against the Detroit Lions Thursday night. Jones is a standout for the Super Bowl champions and says he merely “wants a raise.” Jones has been a holdout from camp but appeared at a Chiefs’ team function on Wednesday. The teams open the NFL season at 8pm Thursday on WILX TV. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is nursing a hyper extended knee and is questionable for the game.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police release photos of suspect after patrol vehicles set on fire, shot at
Eaton County authorities identify private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
21-year-old Lansing man charged in Dansville stabbing
Lansing Police locate missing endangered man
4 dead, 1 seriously injured after two-car crash in Lenawee County

Latest News

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) react...
Bosa Signs Record Deal With 49ers
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Final Non Conference Assignment for MSU Women’s Soccer
File image
Houghton Honored By Detroit Lions
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Moseley Ruled Out of Lions Opener