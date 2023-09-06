Advertise With Us

‘I’m at the mercy of the hours of the restaurants’: Downtown Lansing businesses closing too early for employees

By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The landscape in the Capital City is changing amid a big push for revitalization and the return of some state workers.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced their employees will return to the office on a hybrid schedule.

“The state of Michigan is our largest employer downtown, and I think on any given day before COVID, we were talking about 20,000 state employees being downtown Lansing,” said President and CEO of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A billboard displayed downtown says Lansing is “alive after 5,″ but people say they feel the opposite.

“I work a lot, like standard 10-hour days. I’m just not cooking anything anymore,” said Alisa Aliaj.

She moved to the area and now lives and works in Downtown Lansing. She says once she leaves for work in the evening, “I’m just kind of wandering looking for a place that is open. When I search up the areas that are nearby, most of them seem to close at lunch, which makes sense because a lot has changed since the pandemic.” She said she feels like she’s at the mercy of the restaurant hours.

When the clock strikes 5 p.m., that’s usually when downtown areas liven up. But it’s a different story in downtown Lansing.

“We know, and have known through the years, that people make the place, and numbers don’t lie,” said Downtown Lansing Inc.’s Executive Director Cathleen Edgerly. “When we don’t have the foot traffic we had.”

It causes businesses to close. Like the Grand Traverse Pie Company, which announced last week they would be closing over the weekend. Edgerly said she wants to transform downtown into a place not just for employees.

“Having more people who are living downtown, who are choosing to be a part of the downtown Lansing community, and that leads to extending the hours of operation or those open hours for downtown,” she said.

The Peanut Shop has lived downtown for over 80 years and has watched the area change.

“Hopefully, we’re at the beginning of another upswing,” said Co-owner Adam Seyvurn.

He credits The Peanut Shop’s loyal fan base and people willing to travel from all over for their ability to stay open over the years, but he hopes, “the parking situation will change. To make it easier and cheaper for people to park downtown.”

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a panel discussion on Thursday about revitalization efforts in the downtown area.

