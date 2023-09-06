Advertise With Us

Houghton Honored By Detroit Lions

File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason’s Gary Houghton has been named the Detroit Lions Michigan high school coach of the week for the second week of the season-- Mason downed DeWitt 42-23. Houghton wins $1,000 to donate to the Mason program and is in the running for Michigan coach of the year by the Lions. He is in his 7th season as Mason coach with a 48-17 record. Mason is 2-0 on the season and heavily favored to win at Fowlerville Friday night.

