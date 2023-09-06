Houghton Honored By Detroit Lions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason’s Gary Houghton has been named the Detroit Lions Michigan high school coach of the week for the second week of the season-- Mason downed DeWitt 42-23. Houghton wins $1,000 to donate to the Mason program and is in the running for Michigan coach of the year by the Lions. He is in his 7th season as Mason coach with a 48-17 record. Mason is 2-0 on the season and heavily favored to win at Fowlerville Friday night.

