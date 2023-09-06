Homeowners still struggling to pay bills post-pandemic

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - More homeowners are struggling with payments, whether it’s their monthly mortgage bill, taxes or utility bills. To help those homeowners in need, Meridian Township officials are encouraging people to apply for funding through the Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting people everywhere and people aren’t just dealing with the sickness—it’s setting people back on their payments.

“People weren’t able to work because of bad health or loss of employment and got behind on their utility bills, their rent, their taxes,” said Deschaine.

Meridian Township Treasurer Phil Deschaine said residents could lose their homes if they fall too far behind.

“We don’t want that to happen,” said Deschaine.

To help families get back on track, the Ingham County and Meridian Township treasurer’s offices are partnering with Meridian Cares—Helping residents apply for the Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund.

“It offers up to $25,000 in assistance to homeowners that were impacted by Covid,” said Gucciardo.

Community Outreach Coordinator Francesca Gucciardo said the grants will not only help the homeowners, but they’ll help the entire community.

“It keeps people in their homes. It keeps permanent residents in the county,” said Gucciardo.

“We want them to reach out to the county treasurer’s office or Meridian Cares at Meridian Township Hall because resources are available,” said Deschaine.

Deschaine said grants typically range from $500 to $2,000 per family.

“We don’t want to send out the late notices. We don’t ever want people to lose their homes for back taxes,” said Deschaine.

To prevent that from happening, Deschaine said they will continue to provide residents with financial assistance, helping them stay in their homes.

