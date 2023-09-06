Advertise With Us

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams died after construction site accident, reports say

FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins (14) after Watkins scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bills won the game 43-23. Williams died recently from a workplace accident at a construction site.(Kathy Willens | (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams died from injuries in an accident at a construction site earlier this month, according to several reports.

The Buffalo native was 36 years old.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Latrina Moore, a steel beam fell on Williams’ head, causing a massive head injury.

“As a result of this accident, there was swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured,” the post states. “These injuries resulted in complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down.”

Spectrum News’ Buffalo Bills reporter Jon Scott said several sources confirmed to him Wednesday night that Williams had died from the accident.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted the former Syracuse standout in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

“Williams’ first three seasons as a professional were an example of how to hit the ground running,” the organization wrote.

After his time with the Bucs, Williams went on to sign with the Buffalo Bills and played in nine games during the 2014 season.

