The Forever Family: Finding a home for disabled orphans

(WILX) - Across the globe, approximately eight million children are living in orphanages. Many of them have been abandoned due to disabilities. In China alone, 98 percent living in orphanages are disabled. That number is also on the rise in the Ukraine.

Fortunately, some people like Rodney and Jacqui Moore have become the antidote for this crisis. They are a family who recently set a record for the greatest number of children being treated by one hospital. Their conditions are rare and obscure, yet they can beat the odds.

Parents Rodney and Jacqui Moore have six kids, all with special needs. They were all adopted from the far side of the world. Rodney and Jacqui are delighted by their ingenuity.

“We don’t see the disabilities of our children the way that many people do,” says Rodney Moore.

The Moores never planned on starting a family. That changed once they learned about the neglect and abuse in orphanages overseas.

“We found a little girl that we’d started sponsoring. She’d just had an amputation of her leg and so, we worked for the next nine months to a year to get her a prosthetic leg in China,” shared Jacqui Moore.

Rodney and Jacqui then made it official by adopting Jadyn. The couple brought five other children into their family over the next several years, each with a complicated disability.

“Each one of the children, we kind of fell in love with them uniquely,” said Rodney.

The conditions include Usher’s syndrome, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, tumors in the throat, and microtia; in which the ears are not developed, causing deafness.

“Jackie and Rodney coordinated all these surgeries for all their kids at the same time,” said Mai Thy Truong, MD, an Otolaryngologist at Stanford Medicine Children’s Health.

The Moore’s sought out Stanford Medicine Children’s Health.

“I took care of Jensen. She has new ears and hearing implants that allow her to hear almost normally,” said Thy Truong, MD.

The Moore’s other children have also made remarkable progress. Including breathing without a trach, no longer needing a wheelchair, and hearing via a cochlear implant.

“Solve the need that you see, and you’ll be surprised where that takes you,” spoke Rodney.

The Moore’s recently set a record at Stanford Medicine Children’s Health for the greatest number of kids from one family to be treated by the hospital. Rodney doesn’t expect anyone to follow their path, he says it’s all about extending a hand and helping others when you can.

