First Alert Weather Forecast

Cooler air settles in today
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After high temperatures in the low 80s Wednesday, today expect readings in the upper 60s to near 70º. A cold front moved through the area Wednesday ushering in the change in temperatures. It may feel like early Fall Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Plan on high temperatures in the low 70s this weekend into early next week. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Today we spend under the clouds and a light rain showers are possible at times. Tonight and Friday the clouds hold on across the area. South of I-94 a small chance exists for a few sprinkles of rain Friday. Partly cloudy skies return for Saturday and we should be mostly sunny Sunday a Monday. Scattered rain showers return for Tuesday and Wednesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 7, 2023

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 35° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1899
  • Jackson Record Low: 36º 1986

