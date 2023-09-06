Advertise With Us

Final Non Conference Assignment for MSU Women’s Soccer

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team plays its final non conference match Thursday night a 7 o’clock at North Carolina State. The Spartans have a 4-2 season record while the home team is 1-2-2. The teams have never faced each other previously. MSU has a final home non conference match against Dayton this Sunday at 1pm at DeMartin Stadium.

