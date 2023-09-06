Final Non Conference Assignment for MSU Women’s Soccer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team plays its final non conference match Thursday night a 7 o’clock at North Carolina State. The Spartans have a 4-2 season record while the home team is 1-2-2. The teams have never faced each other previously. MSU has a final home non conference match against Dayton this Sunday at 1pm at DeMartin Stadium.

