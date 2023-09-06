COVID cases rising in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As seasons change, cold and flu season is making its way back to Mid-Michigan, and so is COVID.

Don’t be surprised to see more people wearing a mask, using disinfectant wipes, or sanitizing their hands.

According to the experts, the number of people in the hospital with COVID hit an all-time low in late June. Now, that number is back up. News 10 talked to a local doctor to find out why and to a parent who has been keeping an eye on the virus.

“Everybody is like, ‘Oh, COVID is over.’ COVID is not over. COVID just took a little breather, and now it’s ramping back up,” said Venus Henderson-Hughes, mother of three.

As a parent and a public health official, Henderson-Hughes said her COVID concerns never went away even when the restrictions did. “So we’ve always kept our masks on.”

According to UM Health’s Regional Chief Health Officer, Paul Entler, COVID cases are rising again in Mid-Michigan. “So we have a combination of a new variant that’s on the scene here.”

Dr. Entler said it’s harder to track cases now because fewer people are being tested for COVID.

“There’s probably more cases in the community than we actually are being able to capture through testing. So, we really want to focus on the hospitalizations. So, we’re at 16 right now in the hospital. We were at less than ten last week.”

And no deaths from the virus. Dr. Entler said although cases are up, the total number is still lower than this time last year. “And when you look at cases, the severity of the disease is much less as well.”

With COVID cases rising, Henderson-Hughes said she ensures her kids wash their hands and cover their coughs to protect themselves and others. “I always have concerns about COVID – I watch the trends. And that’s the public health person in me. But, as a parent, knowing that I could infect me or they could infect me is a true concern always.”

According to Mid-Michigan health officials, stay home if you are feeling sick.

The Food and Drug Administration plans to greenlight a COVID booster as early as Friday. That could provide more protection against some of the current COVID variants.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.