Charlotte receiving over $1M in federal funding to hire more firefighters

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte will receive over $1 million in federal funding to hire more firefighters and help the Charlotte Fire Department respond to emergencies.

The $1,170,091 grant comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

“It is critically important that our communities have emergency responders who are prepared to protect Michiganders and their property,” said Senator Peters. “This grant will provide the City of Charlotte with federal resources to help maintain and hire more staff to ensure they can do their jobs safely and effectively.”

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help the City of Charlotte make sure there is always someone there to answer the call in an emergency.”

Charlotte is also receiving $714,843 to purchase new air-pack systems for five fire departments.

