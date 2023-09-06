Advertise With Us

Charlotte Frontier Days returns

Frontier Days are back in Charlotte and it kicks off Wednesday night.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
It’s a celebration of the city that’s been happening for more than half a century. The festival will take place at the Eaton County Fairgrounds starting Sept. 6 through Sept. 10.

The Frontier Days are something the city looks forward to every year as thousands across the city, county, state and even further, set their signs on Charlotte for the weekend.

The festival was so successful after the first year, the high school got their own new set of bleachers. Ever since, the community has made donations for many public area helping advance the festival with the city.

It’s a perfect few days to really get into the spirit of things in Charlotte. The festival based on tradition keeps a lot of the original events and activities such as the parade, rodeo and arts and crafts.

Around town, there will be yard and shop sales open. At 5 p.m., the Charlotte Frontier Days saloon opens. There will be music, dancers a couple of pageants and some bingo. See all other events can be found on Charlotte Frontier Days’ website.

