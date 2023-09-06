Capital Area Humane Society celebrates final phase of renovations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The vision for a better temporary home for animals began nine years ago. On Wednesday, the Capital Area Humane Society celebrated the final phase of its renovation project.

The new and improved humane society includes a new dog and puppy housing area designed to stop the spread of illness and make the shelter a stress-free experience. There is new flooring, a bigger laundry room and a new mezzanine for animal exercise and play.

“Even though it looks really pretty, and it does, there was a lot of consideration given to making the experience better for the animals because when they’re happier, they’re healthier while they’re waiting for their homes, and it really changes the outlook for them to be in an environment that feels safe to them,” said Julia Willson, President and CEO of the Capital Area Humane Society.

The Capital Area Humane Society was closed this week for renovations. They reopen on Thursday for those looking for a new family member.

The new dog space will be open in the coming weeks.

