Bosa Signs Record Deal With 49ers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a five year $170 million contract extension with defensive end Nick Bosa. He becomes the highest paid defensive player in league history. The extension includes $122.5 million guaranteed. Bosa was a college standout at Ohio State. Bosa and the 49ers open the season in Pittsburgh against the Steelers this Sunday. The Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald now becomes the second highest paid defensive player in the NFL at $122.5 million.

