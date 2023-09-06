Advertise With Us

Bosa Signs Record Deal With 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) react...
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) react after tackling Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a five year $170 million contract extension with defensive end Nick Bosa. He becomes the highest paid defensive player in league history. The extension includes $122.5 million guaranteed. Bosa was a college standout at Ohio State. Bosa and the 49ers open the season in Pittsburgh against the Steelers this Sunday. The Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald now becomes the second highest paid defensive player in the NFL at $122.5 million.

