Weather Extra: Cooler air returns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures will remain in the 90s for Tuesday, but cooler, more fall-like air is on the way. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details.

More:

Cooler air returns for the end of the week

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 5, 2023

Average High: 77º Average Low 55º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1881

Lansing Record Low: 34° 1997

Jackson Record High: 97º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 40º 1984

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.