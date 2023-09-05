Weather Extra: Cooler air returns
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures will remain in the 90s for Tuesday, but cooler, more fall-like air is on the way. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 5, 2023
- Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1881
- Lansing Record Low: 34° 1997
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1925
- Jackson Record Low: 40º 1984
