WATCH: Rep. Slotkin participating in panel discussing agriculture innovations, food security

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan U.S. House Representative Elissa Slotkin is set to participate in a panel discussion Tuesday to discuss how new agricultural techniques can help fix the issue of hunger.

The discussion includes the following panelists:

  • Dr. Kelly Millenbah, Dean, Michigan State University College of Agriculture
  • Ken Nobis, Michigan Dairy Farmer and Farm Journal Foundation Farmer Ambassador
  • Cathy Burns, CEO, International Fresh Produce Association
  • Dr. George Smith, MSU Director of AgBioResearch
  • Dr. Quentin Tyler, MSU Director of Extension

The panel will take place at 1 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Pavilion for Agriculture Education, just south of the MSU campus.

