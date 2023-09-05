WATCH: Rep. Slotkin participating in panel discussing agriculture innovations, food security

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan U.S. House Representative Elissa Slotkin is set to participate in a panel discussion Tuesday to discuss how new agricultural techniques can help fix the issue of hunger.

The discussion includes the following panelists:

Dr. Kelly Millenbah, Dean, Michigan State University College of Agriculture

Ken Nobis, Michigan Dairy Farmer and Farm Journal Foundation Farmer Ambassador

Cathy Burns, CEO, International Fresh Produce Association

Dr. George Smith, MSU Director of AgBioResearch

Dr. Quentin Tyler, MSU Director of Extension

The panel will take place at 1 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Pavilion for Agriculture Education, just south of the MSU campus.

