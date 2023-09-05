Advertise With Us

Support Care Free Medical at the 12th Annual Dancing with Local Stars

Local celebrities are joining professional dancers from around Lansing to dance the night away.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - SAVE THE DATE! Friday, October 6th, the 12th Annual Dancing with the Local Stars Returns!

Join Care Free Medical for dinner and magical dancing performances.

Local celebrities are joining professional dancers from around Lansing to dance the night away.

Check out the pairings below:

Ben Bakken, Senior Vice President and Lansing Market Director for Tri-Star Trust, paired with instructor, Tiffany Burton, Spartan Dance Center

Dr. Camy Chapin, Pediatrician at Lansing Pediatric Associates, paired with instructor, Jim McEwan, Greater Lansing Ballet Co.

Dr. David Grimshaw, Osteopathic Physician - Yoga Instructor, paired with instructor, Anastasia Babayan, Greater Lansing Ballet Co.

Linda Vail, Retired Ingham County Health Officer, paired with instructor, Brayden Schmitt, Greater Lansing Ballet Co.

Jeffrey Hertrich, Deputy General Counsel, Corporate Practice at AF Group, paired with instructor, Patricia Villanueva, Happendance

Kwafo Adarkwa, Director of Public Affairs for ITC Michigan, paired with instructor, Emily Scott, Happendance

Matthew Ryan Clouse, Stylist and Owner of Matthew Ryan Salon & Spa, paired with instructor, Shelly Thomas, Platinum Dance Academy

Otis Wiley, General Manager at Playfly Sports-Michigan State Sports Properties, paired with instructor, Chelsea-Dee Robinson, Professional Dancer and Certified Personal Trainer and Fitness Instructor at F45.

Vote for these magical performances, join in our silent auction and help us raise money for an amazing cause!

For more information of how to sponsor and get involved: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E361280&id=2

For more information on Care Free Medical: https://carefreemedical.com/

