Stretch of M-100 in Grand Ledge to begin nightly closures for construction

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of M-100 in Grand Ledge will have nightly closures for construction beginning Tuesday night.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin nightly resurfacing on M-100 from Strange Highway to Willow Highway in Grand Ledge. The project will start Tuesday at 8 p.m. and is expected to last until Sept. 9.

Drivers will be detoured from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.