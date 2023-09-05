Stretch of M-100 in Grand Ledge to begin nightly closures for construction
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of M-100 in Grand Ledge will have nightly closures for construction beginning Tuesday night.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin nightly resurfacing on M-100 from Strange Highway to Willow Highway in Grand Ledge. The project will start Tuesday at 8 p.m. and is expected to last until Sept. 9.
Drivers will be detoured from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.
