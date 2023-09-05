Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on MSU-CMU and what’s next

By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the News 10+ Digital Desk and shares his thoughts on Michigan State’s performance against Central Michigan on Friday night. Plus a look at the latest AP Poll rankings and what Travis Kelce’s injury could mean for the Detroit Lions.

