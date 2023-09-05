Protecting Mid-Michigan workers from heat-related hazards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan saw record-high temperatures again as summer came to a close.

For people working outdoors, hot and humid conditions can lead to serious heat-related illnesses.

Paul Wrzesinski of the Associated General Contractors of Michigan said construction work takes place all year around with the spring being the time for workers to gradually adjust to warmer weather conditions.

Members of the union monitor the heat index to determine the safety of working conditions but the environment at the time of construction determines what help is immediately available.

“Every contractor has a different environment they’re working in. Maybe they’re working out on the roadways where it’s a challenge to find shade or some relief for the workers there. Maybe they have trailers where they can go in, or things like that to get out of the sun. If that’s an opportunity for them. So, it varies by the type of construction being done and the physical location of the projects.”

Wrzesinski said contractors should have an illness prevention program to help with heat-related illnesses for workers. Larger construction projects often have medical teams on-site.

Workers are able to report unsafe work conditions through MIOSHA.

The organization provides a heat-illness prevention plan, which employers can use to make their own prevention procedures and other resources for workers.

MIOSHA also introduced a State Emphasis Program last summer to help identify and reduce heat-related hazards in the workplace.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.