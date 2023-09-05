P-W and Laingsburg is This Week’s Big Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week three of the high school football regular season-- all games the rest of the regular schedule will be played on Friday nights. The WILX-TV game of the week is a Central Michigan Athletic Conference battle finding Pewamo-Westphalia at Laingsburg. P-W has a 1-1 record and Laingsburg is 2-0 but P-W has not lost to Laingsburg since 2009.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.