Newcomers in this Week’s Associated Press Poll

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team for an NCAA college...
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team for an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Duke and Colorado moved into the Associated Press college football poll top 25 released on Tuesday. Duke is at number 21 after downing Clemson 28-7 Monday night and Colorado is number 22 after its win at TCU on Saturday. Florida State jumped into the top five for the first time since the beginning of the 2017 season after its 45-24 win Sunday night over LSU.

