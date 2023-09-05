Newcomers in this Week’s Associated Press Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Duke and Colorado moved into the Associated Press college football poll top 25 released on Tuesday. Duke is at number 21 after downing Clemson 28-7 Monday night and Colorado is number 22 after its win at TCU on Saturday. Florida State jumped into the top five for the first time since the beginning of the 2017 season after its 45-24 win Sunday night over LSU.

