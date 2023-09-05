A muggy feel today, and what we’re working on
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heat and humidity stick around for two more days, but the summer-like pattern is quickly running out. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down the heat and when you can expect the next chances for rain. Plus, join News 10+ as Taylor Gattoni lays out what to expect in our evening newscasts.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 5, 2023
- Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1881
- Lansing Record Low: 34° 1997
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1925
- Jackson Record Low: 40º 1984
