A muggy feel today, and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heat and humidity stick around for two more days, but the summer-like pattern is quickly running out. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down the heat and when you can expect the next chances for rain. Plus, join News 10+ as Taylor Gattoni lays out what to expect in our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 5, 2023

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1881
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1997
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 40º 1984

