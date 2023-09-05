MSU police to test campus alert notification system

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) police will be testing the campus’ alert notification system on Wednesday.

The test is part of the department’s standard semesterly testing of the mass notification system.

The test will include text and email alerts, computer notifications, SafeMSU app notifications, MSU Green Light emergency phone and the outdoor siren system. Phone calls will not be made during the test but will be utilized in the event of an actual emergency.

The alert notification system will be tested on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m.

Audible tones will be heard from the outdoor sirens during the test. After hearing the tone in an emergency, community members are asked to check their mobile devices for additional instructions. You can listen to the tone on the MSU Alert website.

“Michigan State University stands committed to ensuring the safety and security of our campus,” said Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch. “Our mass notification system is an integral part of our campus safety and security portfolio, demonstrating the importance of conducting semesterly alert tests.”

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) will also be tested by Ingham County Emergency Management. To receive these alerts, people must be within the geofence Ingham County has created and have test alerts enabled on their mobile devices. The geofence runs approximately north to south from Saginaw Street in East Lansing to the area of Mt. Hope Road near south campus and runs west to east from US-127 to the area of Hagadorn Road.

Before the test, students, faculty and staff are encouraged to log in to alert.msu.edu to review and update their notification preferences. Students and employees also are encouraged to download the SafeMSU app and enable push notifications. The app includes emergency alerts, safe rides and location sharing all in one place. Those who need support or have questions regarding the MSU Alert system can submit feedback by completing the alert system’s form.

