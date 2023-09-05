Advertise With Us

MSU police to test campus alert notification system

(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) police will be testing the campus’ alert notification system on Wednesday.

The test is part of the department’s standard semesterly testing of the mass notification system.

The test will include text and email alerts, computer notifications, SafeMSU app notifications, MSU Green Light emergency phone and the outdoor siren system. Phone calls will not be made during the test but will be utilized in the event of an actual emergency.

The alert notification system will be tested on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m.

Audible tones will be heard from the outdoor sirens during the test. After hearing the tone in an emergency, community members are asked to check their mobile devices for additional instructions. You can listen to the tone on the MSU Alert website.

“Michigan State University stands committed to ensuring the safety and security of our campus,” said Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch. “Our mass notification system is an integral part of our campus safety and security portfolio, demonstrating the importance of conducting semesterly alert tests.”

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) will also be tested by Ingham County Emergency Management. To receive these alerts, people must be within the geofence Ingham County has created and have test alerts enabled on their mobile devices. The geofence runs approximately north to south from Saginaw Street in East Lansing to the area of Mt. Hope Road near south campus and runs west to east from US-127 to the area of Hagadorn Road.

Before the test, students, faculty and staff are encouraged to log in to alert.msu.edu to review and update their notification preferences. Students and employees also are encouraged to download the SafeMSU app and enable push notifications. The app includes emergency alerts, safe rides and location sharing all in one place. Those who need support or have questions regarding the MSU Alert system can submit feedback by completing the alert system’s form.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Holt Road closed due to house fire
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
The driver, a resident of Wayne County, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital and...
MSP investigates single motorcycle crash in Jackson County
The annual Labor Day Bridge Walk across the Mackinac Bridge saw its largest crowd this year,...
PHOTOS: 35,000 cross ‘Mighty Mac’ for annual bridge walk

Latest News

Charlotte, Meridian Township fire departments to receive over $970K in federal funding
WILX Weather Webcast 9/5/2023 Midday
Two More Muggy Days with a Few Storms
Cavanaugh Rd at MLK Jr. Blvd closed for sewer repair
Temperatures will remain in the 90s for Tuesday, but cooler, more fall-like air is on the way....
Weather Extra: Cooler air returns