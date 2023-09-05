Mid-Michigan Matters: Woodworking for a good cause
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s woodworking with a mission.
Megan Shannon is the owner of Tiny Bit of Wood in Lansing, a one-woman woodworking operation.
Part of Tiny Bit of Wood’s goal is right in its name - limiting the use of essential environmental resources.
Megan shows us how her business gives back in today’s Mid-Michigan Matters.
