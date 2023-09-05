Michigan travelers ‘thrilled’ about Labor Day travel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Labor Day weekend was predicted to be the third busiest of the year.

From airports to interstates—a study from The Vacationer showed that 57 percent of adults planned to travel this Labor Day.

From the beach to the pool, to the festivals and the parades—people have been out and about enjoying the long weekend, and now it’s time for them to head home.

“It is Monday, Labor Day, so a lot of the motorists are starting to head back after the long weekend,” said Michigan State Police Lieutenant Rene Gonzales.

AAA warns we could see more traffic on the roads than in other years. Many people make sure to plan their journeys before hitting the road.

“We planned ahead, and we figured out that leaving around 4 o’clock was the best option to avoid traffic,” said Ellis Freatman, an Ann Arbor resident.

Freatman is headed back home from his cottage up north. He says the ride home has been “Very smooth. No orange barrels.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) suspended some construction across the state for the busy travel weekend to help with traffic congestion.

A pair of best friends said they were avoiding the major highways anyway.

“We took all the back roads and put a little extra miles on, but that’s what we like to do.”

Joseph Porter and Ken Jozwiak have been best friends all their lives and have been riding motorcycles together since they were able to. They spent the weekend riding in Traverse City. They said they didn’t run into any traffic.

“He wanted to get some extra miles in this year because I got more than him this year, and he didn’t like it, so he goes, ‘we have to go for a good long ride,’ and I said, ‘okay.’ So, we decided to do the M22, and it was a real nice run, beautiful weather by the lake shore and up around it and the loop up there. It was just a great time.”

Travelers were not letting the traffic stop their fun for the long weekend.

