Michigan Stays Ranked 2nd

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan remains at number two in this week’s Associated Press college football poll behind top ranked Georgia. Michigan downed East Carolina 30-3 this last Saturday. The Wolverines host UNLV at 3:30pm this Saturday and Michigan is a 35 1/2 point favorite. With head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for a second game, his son Jay will serve as head coach the first half and Mike Hart will be head coach for the second half.

