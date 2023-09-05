Advertise With Us

Michigan Stays Ranked 2nd

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days in Indianapolis, Thursday, July 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan remains at number two in this week’s Associated Press college football poll behind top ranked Georgia. Michigan downed East Carolina 30-3 this last Saturday. The Wolverines host UNLV at 3:30pm this Saturday and Michigan is a 35 1/2 point favorite. With head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for a second game, his son Jay will serve as head coach the first half and Mike Hart will be head coach for the second half.

