MDOT making I-96 safe again after EF-2 Tornado

“You need to be here to see it yourself. It looks like a combat zone”
(WILX)
By Erin Bowling
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Chipping, cutting, and clearing a mess left behind by an EF-2 tornado.

The twister came out of a very strong storm system nearly two weeks ago and left a lot of damage across Mid-Michigan. One of the hardest hit areas was along I-96 between Williamston and Webberville. Dozens of large trees along the interstate were snapped like toothpicks.

With flattened cornfields and flattened trees, the cleanup for Ingham County’s August tornado is far from over.

“You need to be here to see it yourself. It looks like a combat zone, it just, the trees and everything are shredded down and they’re all over,” said Aaron Jenkins, an MDOT Spokesperson.

Billboards, powerlines, road signs, and trees are just some of the debris littering the side of I-96 between Williamston and Webberville

“Which is a hazard, a safety concern. If a car were to leave the roadway,” said Melissa Longworth, an MDOT Operations Engineer, “(The damage has) a large magnitude, so it’s quite overwhelming but our crews are pulling together to help one another which is so awesome.”

Despite their big orange trucks and signs, a majority of the cars driven by MDOT crews on Tuesday appeared to be going well over the speed limit.

“When you have these cars that are zooming by you at 80 miles an hour, well, we all have the same goal and that’s to make it home safe,” said Jenkins.

With around 40 crew members on the side of the highway for the next few weeks, the Michigan Department of Transportation would like those driving in the area to slow down and move over.

“Because it is scary out here and it is dangerous so,” said Longworth.

“Just keep that in mind as you’re driving by and you see our workers,” said Jenkins.

Working to clear the remaining and extensive damage, one branch at a time.

With crews from around 7 different cities, they expect the cleanup to go fairly quickly, compared to what could have been months. MDOT estimates it could take around two weeks.

