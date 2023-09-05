Lansing seeks community input on parking with survey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Finding parking in busy downtowns can be difficult especially when it comes to businesses who want it to be convenient for customers.

“I come out here almost once a week and the last time I was here was Sunday, so two days ago,” said an Old Town shopper. “I come here frequently, my favorite place to shop.”

Old Town, REO Town, and Downtown Lansing are perfect for grabbing a bite to eat or buying a unique gift. Morgan and her friend say the luxury of parking right out front depends on the location.

“We pulled up got a parking spot on the side of the road very quick, very easy, right by the restaurant we were going to eat at so no problems at all,” said Morgan who shops in Old Town.

“I love coming Saturdays and Sundays because it’s free parking but it’s easy to park here all the time and so worth it,” said an Old Town shopper.

For some businesses like Odd Nodd Art Supply, parking for customers can be a nuisance.

“We have customers who come down, who just want to grab a gift or something unique for something really quick where they can just run in, run out,” said Casey Sorrow. “A lot of people will reject coming down here because of paying for parking or the ease of parking, which is really frustrating for everyone.”

Casey Sorrow says loading zones are needed for those who stay less than 15 minutes. Lynn Ross who owns the “Mother & Earth” baby store agrees.

“We’ve had people walk to the door and ask for help and before we are able to help them finish paying, they’ve already got a ticket,” said Lynn Ross. “It’s not that they don’t want to pay the $.75 an hour for parking because it’s not very expensive but it’s not very easy to use.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says loading zones would be a good option.

That’s why the city is looking to get the community’s input on parking, operations, and the management of systems.

“Nobody wants to pay for parking, but everyone wants people moving through and we can’t have people leaving cars in our downtown and commercial areas all day,” said Andy Schor.

Mayor Schor added the goal of the survey is to maintain the system but also be friendly to those visiting the area.

“So that they understand Lansing is an urban area and when you’re coming into the downtown or to Old Town, you’re going to have to pay but we wanna make it as positive of a parking experience as we can,” said Mayor Schor.

“I just want old town and downtown to be a place that comes to people’s mind when they want to shop for unique gifts or check out the cool local businesses,” said Ross.

Mayor Andy Schor says the survey will be open for about a month.

If you would like to give your input, you can click here for the survey.

