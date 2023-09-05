Advertise With Us

Jackson Police Department looking to hire reserve officers

(City of Jackson)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for Michigan residents interested in becoming reserve officers.

Reserve officers are volunteers who help the police department on patrol or help with special community events such as parades, fireworks and community events.

Candidates will receive extensive training in investigations, traffic enforcement, defensive tactics, firearms, narcotics and criminal laws. Candidates must already have a or can obtain a Concealed Pistol License.

Applications are available at the Jackson Police Department or the City of Jackson’s website and must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m.

Candidates will be selected from those who complete an interview, background investigation, psychological examination, drug screen and medical examination.

A Reserve Officer Training Academy will start in Feb. 2024 and will meet for 15 weeks on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, along with a few Saturdays.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Holt Road closed due to house fire
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
The driver, a resident of Wayne County, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital and...
MSP investigates single motorcycle crash in Jackson County
The annual Labor Day Bridge Walk across the Mackinac Bridge saw its largest crowd this year,...
PHOTOS: 35,000 cross ‘Mighty Mac’ for annual bridge walk

Latest News

Stretch of M-100 in Grand Ledge to begin nightly closures for construction
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details.
Weather Extra: Cooler air returns
Eaton County authorities identify private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
FILE - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms