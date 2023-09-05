Jackson Police Department looking to hire reserve officers

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for Michigan residents interested in becoming reserve officers.

Reserve officers are volunteers who help the police department on patrol or help with special community events such as parades, fireworks and community events.

Candidates will receive extensive training in investigations, traffic enforcement, defensive tactics, firearms, narcotics and criminal laws. Candidates must already have a or can obtain a Concealed Pistol License.

Applications are available at the Jackson Police Department or the City of Jackson’s website and must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m.

Candidates will be selected from those who complete an interview, background investigation, psychological examination, drug screen and medical examination.

A Reserve Officer Training Academy will start in Feb. 2024 and will meet for 15 weeks on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, along with a few Saturdays.

