Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing victim, breaking into homes in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly stabbing a person in Hillsdale County and breaking into two homes.

Michigan State Police responded to the stabbing at the 9000 block of Crampton Road in Ransom Township on Sept. 3 just after 8 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a 58-year-old victim from Hillsdale with multiple, non-life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was transported to the Hillsdale Hospital for treatment.

The victim said the suspect, a 36-year-old from Waldron, assaulted them after entering the residence without permission.

Police at the scene were told the suspect returned to a family member’s home, told them about the stabbing and requested a shotgun. After the family members refused to give the suspect a shotgun, the suspect fled on foot and was believed to be armed with a knife.

The suspect was later found and arrested by Hillsdale County Deputies after the suspect allegedly broke into another home in Cambria Township.

The suspect is being held at the Hillsdale County Jail for pending charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Home Invasion in the First Degree and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with Unlawful Intent.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.