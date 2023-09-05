Advertise With Us

Gauff Reaches Open Semi-Finals

Barilla® and tennis star Coco Gauff serve love during America’s biggest tennis tournament
Barilla® and tennis star Coco Gauff serve love during America’s biggest tennis tournament(PRNewswire)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coco Gauff has reached the U. S. Open women’s semi-finals in tennis with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday. Goff is 19 yeas old and becomes the first American teenager to to reach the final four at the Open since Serena Williams finished runner up to her older sister Venus in 2001. It was the 16th win in the last 17 matches for Gauff.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Holt Road closed due to house fire
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
Eaton County authorities identify private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
The annual Labor Day Bridge Walk across the Mackinac Bridge saw its largest crowd this year,...
PHOTOS: 35,000 cross ‘Mighty Mac’ for annual bridge walk
The driver, a resident of Wayne County, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital and...
MSP investigates single motorcycle crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Chiefland RB Osten Jones with TD
P-W and Laingsburg is This Week’s Big Game
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team for an NCAA college...
Newcomers in this Week’s Associated Press Poll
FILE. - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville...
Chiefs’ Kelce Injured at Practice
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan Stays Ranked 2nd