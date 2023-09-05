Gauff Reaches Open Semi-Finals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coco Gauff has reached the U. S. Open women’s semi-finals in tennis with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday. Goff is 19 yeas old and becomes the first American teenager to to reach the final four at the Open since Serena Williams finished runner up to her older sister Venus in 2001. It was the 16th win in the last 17 matches for Gauff.

